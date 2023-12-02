Heartland Votes
MDC hosting eagle-watching events from Dec. through Feb.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to discover nature through...
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to discover nature through Eagle Days events by watching bald eagles around the state.(Pexels)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to discover nature through Eagle Days events by watching bald eagles around the state.

According to the MDC, thousands of bald eagles migrate south from their nesting range in Canada and the Great Lakes states to hunt in Missouri. More than 2,000 bald eagles are typically reported in Missouri during winter.

The MDC is again offering various Eagle Days events around the state from December 2023 through February 2024--prime winter eagle watching season. Some events will include live eagle programs, exhibits, activities, videos and guides with spotting scopes. Some require registration. Get more information on MDC Eagle Days events at mdc.mo.gov/events/eagle-days.

If you can’t attend an MDC Eagle Days event, the MDC says these places are great spots for winter eagle viewing:

  • Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area on Route K southwest of Columbia
  • Lake of the Ozarks at Bagnell Dam Access east of Bagnell
  • Lock & Dam 20 in Canton
  • Lock & Dam 24 at Clarksville
  • Lock & Dam 25 east of Winfield
  • Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge south of Mound City
  • Mingo National Wildlife Refuge northwest of Puxico
  • Moses Eagle Park in Stella
  • Old Chain of Rocks Bridge south of I-270 off of Riverview Drive in St. Louis
  • Riverlands Environmental Demonstration Area east of West Alton
  • Schell-Osage Conservation Area north of El Dorado Springs
  • Smithville Lake north of Kansas City
  • Stockton Lake near Stockton
  • Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge south of Sumner
  • Table Rock Lake
  • Truman Reservoir west of Warsaw

The MDC says to watch for eagles perched in large trees along the water’s edge. Early in the morning you can see them flying and fishing. Be sure to dress for winter weather and don’t forget cameras and binoculars.

For more information, visit mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/field-guide/bald-eagle.

