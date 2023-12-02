High School Basketball Tournament Championship scores
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here’s a look at High School Basketball tournament championship scores in the Heartland from Friday, December 1.
SEMO Conference Girls Basketball Tournament Championship
Notre Dame-46
Jackson-44
Gideon Bulldog Classic Tournament Championship
East Prairie-47
Kennett-44
Woodland WIT
Championship
Greenville-60
Wooland-73
Consolation Championship
Meadow Heights-69
Perryville-59
3rd Place Game
Oak Ridge-74
Leopold-59
