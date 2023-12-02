Heartland Votes
The Notre Dame Girls Basketball team won the SEMO Conference Girls Basketball Tournament Championship with a final score of 46-44(Makenzie Williams)
By Todd Richards
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here’s a look at High School Basketball tournament championship scores in the Heartland from Friday, December 1.

SEMO Conference Girls Basketball Tournament Championship

Notre Dame-46

Jackson-44

Gideon Bulldog Classic Tournament Championship

East Prairie-47

Kennett-44

Woodland WIT

Championship

Greenville-60

Wooland-73

Consolation Championship

Meadow Heights-69

Perryville-59

3rd Place Game

Oak Ridge-74

Leopold-59

