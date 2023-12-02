First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Heartland Votes
Cool and mostly dry weekend....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:30 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Shaping up to be a cool and mostly dry weekend….though a few showers are possible overnight as a weak system moves through the area. In the short term, fog advisories are in effect for some areas as patchy dense fog has developed early this morning. Otherwise today looks to be mostly to partly cloudy and cool but certainly not cold for early December. A few showers overnight but rainfall should be scattered and light…and then Sunday will be a bit nicer with more sun and slightly warmer afternoon temps.

The week ahead is shaping up to be mainly cool and dry as well, with a few day to day variations. Temps look to be a bit cooler early in the week with northwest flow, but warming slightly later in the week as we go back to southerly winds...but nothing extreme in either direction. Right now it looks like the next substantial precip chances will be for some rain next weekend, about Saturday night or Sunday. No sign of any winter precip for our area.

