First Alert: Cool, dry Saturday with light showers overnight

(KFVS) - You can expect cooler temperatures and cloudy skies for today, but we are tracking some light showers overnight.

Meteorologist Brian Alworth says fog advisories are in effect for some areas as patchy dense fog has developed early this morning. Otherwise today looks to be mostly to partly cloudy and cool but certainly not cold for early December.

As a weak system moves through the Heartland tonight, we will see light, scattered rain showers in some places.

Highs for your Saturday will be in the low to mid 50s. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a little sun peeking through later today.

For tomorrow, conditions will be slightly warmer with lots of sunshine.

The first full week of December will be mainly cool and dry as well, with cloud coverage changing day-to-day. Temps will start off in the 50s, but by the end of the week we will see highs in the mid 60s.

