Dunklin County Chief Deputy dies

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - The people of Dunklin County are mourning the death of its chief deputy.

According to a recent post, Wallace Poyner passed away on Dec. 1 after 30 years of service to the department.

Poyner also served as a Sergeant Major for the United States Marine Corps from 1961 to 1991.

“Our deepest condolences go to his family and friends, both blood and blue, during this difficult time. Wally, thank you for your friendship and helpfulness to us here in Greene County. You will be terribly missed,” said fellow sheriff Brad Snyder of Greene County.

Poynor was 81 years old when he died.

