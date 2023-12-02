Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes off the southern Philippines and a tsunami warning is issued

A 7.6 earthquake was recorded off the southern Philippines island of Mindanao.
A 7.6 earthquake was recorded off the southern Philippines island of Mindanao.(USGS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck Saturday off the coast of the southern Philippines island of Mindanao and Philippine authorities issued a tsunami warning.

The quake struck at 10:37 p.m. and was measured at a depth of 32 kilometers (20 miles). There are no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said based on the magnitude and location it expected tsunami waves to hit the southern Philippines and parts of Indonesia, Palau and Malaysia.

The USGS gave a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 while the Philippine agency in charge of earthquakes said it measured 6.9.

Teresito Bacolcol of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology Seismology told The Associated Press his agency advised residents along the coast of southern Surigao del Sur and Davao Oriental provinces to evacuate immediately to higher grounds.

Based on the quake’s magnitude, he said a 1-meter (3.2-foot) tsunami may hit but the wave could be higher in coves and bays.

The Philippines experiences regular earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of seismic faults around the ocean.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According the Missouri Department of Conservation, this large whitetail buck with a unique...
MDC asking for help with poaching investigation involving buck with “unique rack”
Cynthia Perry, 45, Frohna, was arrested and charged with felony domestic assault in the second...
New charges against woman accused of running over man outside Cape Girardeau private club
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Inmate who stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times is charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say
Detectives process a shooting scene on Market Street in downtown Ste. Genevieve.
Three people shot in downtown Ste. Genevieve in domestic incident, police say
Authorities said a total of 15 patients were taken to the hospital, including two...
11 special needs students, 2 firefighters taken to hospital after ambulance and bus collide

Latest News

A community in Ohio helped decorate a tree for a longtime resident who planted it 40 years ago.
Community helps man, 88, decorate evergreen tree he planted 40 years ago for Christmas
18-year-old Kaleb M. Ramsey, from Morehouse, and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins, from Sikeston,...
2 men in custody in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting
Palestinians look at destruction after the Israeli bombing In Khan Younis refugee camp in Gaza...
Israeli offensive shifts to crowded southern Gaza, driving up death toll despite evacuation orders
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to discover nature through...
MDC hosting eagle-watching events from Dec. through Feb.