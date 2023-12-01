Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Tiny living robots made from human cells surprise scientists

Anthrobots were created by a team of scientists using human cells from the trachea.
Anthrobots were created by a team of scientists using human cells from the trachea.(Source: Gizem Gumuskaya/Tufts University/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Future treatment of serious health conditions may soon involve tiny living robots that are created from human cells.

They’re called anthrobots. A team of scientists created them using human cells from the trachea.

Part of the reason why they used those cells is because they are covered with cilia, or tiny, hair-like projections.

The scientists said the cells grew into clumps in a lab dish and used the cilia to move around.

Those cell clumps were then tested to see if they could move over damaged human neurons, and to researchers’ surprise, the anthrobots encouraged growth to the damaged region of the neurons.

The scientists said the experiments are at an early stage, but they said they hope that one day the anthrobots will be able to help heal wounds or damaged tissue.

The research is from Tufts University and Harvard University and was published Thursday in the journal Advanced Science.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According the Missouri Department of Conservation, this large whitetail buck with a unique...
MDC asking for help with poaching investigation involving buck with “unique rack”
Cynthia Perry, 45, Frohna, was arrested and charged with felony domestic assault in the second...
Man dies from injuries; Cape Girardeau woman accused of running him over outside private club
The shooting happened at a business called “The Store” on Independence Avenue, according to an...
Kennett police looking for suspects following afternoon shooting
Crews successfully brought down the 92-year-old span of the old U.S. 60 Cumberland River...
Crews demolish old U.S. 60 Cumberland River ‘Smithland’ Bridge
We saw mostly-cloudy skies with a few isolated showers this afternoon, but more rain is on the...
First Alert: Tracking rain tomorrow, temps in the low 60s

Latest News

In Cape Girardeau, the Rotary Club is continuing to live up to its motto by giving back to the...
Cape Girardeau Rotary landscaping project at Blanchard Elementary School completed
Zeke Best, 10 months old, is believed to have been taken by Jeremy Best, 48.
Amber Alert issued for infant believed to be ‘in imminent danger’
Two other people were able to safely get away from the septic truck.
Man crushed to death by septic truck
In this image taken from a video, a humpback whale breaches from the waters off Seattle on...
Young humpback whale makes several leaps out of bay, dazzling onlookers in Seattle