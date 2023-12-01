Spend holiday evenings at the Glenn House every Friday in December

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The time for spooky, after-dark tours has come and gone. Now, volunteers at the Glenn House hope to spread holiday cheer through Christmas-themed Friday night events in December.

These holiday open houses offer a chance for visitors to take in the historical home in Christmas splendor, decorated with lights.

This year’s theme is the Elements of Christmas, with a focus on how water, fire, earth, air, and the spirit of Christmas feature in both modern and historical traditions.

Christy Mershon appeared on Heartland Afternoon on Friday, December 1 to preview the event.

“The Glenn House has been a historical site since the ‘60s,” said Mershon. “There are a lot of community traditions that we celebrate within, so it’s a time for us to say thank you to this community that’s supported the house for all of these years, and then just to celebrate with everyone.”

Firepits and s’mores, cookies and cider and a visit from Santa will all be part of the night.

Volunteers will tell the origins of beloved Christmas traditions, like the Christmas Tree, and visitors can join in carols.

“We hope you leave all Christmas-spirited up, as well as maybe a little sugared up,” said Mershon.

Holiday evenings at the Glenn House will also include live musical performances, with local artist Joy Brooker performing the first week.

A $10 donation is required for adults to attend. Children get in for free.

Holiday evenings at the Glenn House happen every Friday in December from 6 to 8 p.m.

Additionally, the Glenn House is open for visitors to drop by every weekend from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you’re missing the spooky tours from October, Glenn House volunteers are offering A Spirited Christmas on Thursday, December 7 and Tuesday, December 19. Tours begin every half hour from 6 to 8 p.m. with a $20.00 fee.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.