SIU offers on-campus lodging for 2024 eclipse

The five-day/four-night package costs $750 plus tax. Parking passes for University Hall are an...
The five-day/four-night package costs $750 plus tax. Parking passes for University Hall are an additional $25 per vehicle. Meals at nearby Trueblood Dining Hall cost about $12.50 each((Source: KFVS))
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale is offering a limited number of rooms for those visiting the area during the total solar eclipse on April 8.

University officials have opened University Hall, a four-story residence hall on the east side of the SIU campus for a five-day, four-night stay running from April 5 - 9. The on-campus housing will provide the opportunity to enjoy the many events leading up to the total solar eclipse that begins at 1:59 p.m. on Monday, April 8.

Rooms at University Hall offer two twin beds and include linens, two sheets, pillow, pillowcase and blankets. Guests may provide their own inflatable mattresses and sleeping bags for a maximum of three people per room, including children. Extra and rollaway beds will not be available, and at least one person per room must be at least 18 years old.

The facility features community-style bathrooms with private showers and toilet stalls within each bathroom. This will include towels and washcloths for two people and extras for up to three people if needed. It also features common areas and lounges throughout the building.

Reservations are being accepted now. To make a reservation, you can register at the SIU website. Lodgers will receive commemorative SIU eclipse glasses for up to three people per reservation.

The five-day/four-night package costs $750 plus tax. Parking passes for University Hall are an additional $25 per vehicle. Meals at nearby Trueblood Dining Hall cost about $12.50 each.

Check in starts at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 5, with final checkout set for noon on Tuesday, April 9. Lodgers will have access to come and go at will during their stay.

