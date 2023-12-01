Three people shot in downtown Ste. Genevieve in domestic incident, police say

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (KMOV) -- Three people were shot in downtown Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, Friday morning.

David Bova, a city official, told First Alert 4 that the shooter was in custody following an “isolated incident” downtown. A news crew at the scene saw a house taped off with detectives working.

The shooting happened on Market Street near South Fifth. The Ste. Genevieve chief of police said a man shot another man and a woman in a domestic incident. The shooter also had a self-inflicted gunshot wound, he said.

He said all three people involved are in their 30s and live at the home where the shooting happened. All three people were alive following the shooting.

The shooting was the first of the year in Ste. Genevieve, a town of about 4,600 that sits right off the Mississippi River, about an hour south of St. Louis.

The Ste. Genevieve R-II School District posted on Facebook that it was in contact with law enforcement after the shooting Downtown.

“Students and employees are not in danger, and SG R-II is not in lockdown or shelter in place,” the post said.

Valle Catholic School also posted on Facebook that its students and employees were not in danger. The school did not go on lockdown or shelter in place.

