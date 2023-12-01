Heartland Votes
SEMO DPS investigate report of weapon in Merick Hall

SEMO DPS received a report from a resident of Merick Hall that a woman had come to their...
SEMO DPS received a report from a resident of Merick Hall that a woman had come to their residence hall room door, looking for another person with whom she wanted to fight(Source: KFVS)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State University’s Department of Public Safety are investigating after a report of a weapon seen on campus.

At 7:50 p.m. on November 30, SEMO DPS received a report from a resident of Merick Hall that a woman had come to their residence hall room door, looking for another person with whom she wanted to fight.

The reporting party alleges to have seen the handgrip of a weapon. The description given was of a black female in her 30s, wearing a purple coat or robe.

DPS and Cape Girardeau Police officers performed a search of the building and no one was found. University Police are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Department of Public Safety at 573-651-2215.

