CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Friday, Heartland. After a soaking rain overnight, our Friday turned into a mostly dry and cloudy day. Today is the first official day of winter but it definitely did not feel like it with highs today in those upper 50s. Tonight, skies will remain mostly cloudy with the chance for light rain or drizzle continuing into early Saturday. Waking up tomorrow morning be cautious on the roads, areas of dense fog are likely. Saturday we will stay mostly cloudy with the chance for spotty showers Saturday night into Sunday morning. The sunshine is looking to return by Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will stay mild through the weekend and into next week with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

