Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Man crushed to death by septic truck

Two other people were able to safely get away from the septic truck.
By Kassidy Brown and Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA/Gray News) - A man was killed after being hit by a septic truck on Thursday afternoon.

According to Mercer County Sheriff’s Office Deputy N. J. Mason, a septic company’s truck was at a residence on Tabor Road in Bluefield, West Virginia.

Three individuals were standing outside of the parked truck when it started sliding because of its position along with the wet ground.

As the vehicle slid over an embankment, it took one individual with it as it rolled down.

The victim was crushed by the truck.

The other two people were able to safely get away from the truck.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Bluefield Rescue Squad, Princeton Rescue Squad, Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department and several bystanders all made an effort to move the truck off the victim but were unsuccessful.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, but law enforcement was initially told to hold off on removing the body until the medical examiner’s office in Charleston was notified.

The name of the victim has not yet been released as the family has not been notified.

Danieley Wrecker service was called to get the truck off of the victim.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WVVA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According the Missouri Department of Conservation, this large whitetail buck with a unique...
MDC asking for help with poaching investigation involving buck with “unique rack”
Cynthia Perry, 45, Frohna, was arrested and charged with felony domestic assault in the second...
Man dies from injuries; Cape Girardeau woman accused of running him over outside private club
The shooting happened at a business called “The Store” on Independence Avenue, according to an...
Kennett police looking for suspects following afternoon shooting
Crews successfully brought down the 92-year-old span of the old U.S. 60 Cumberland River...
Crews demolish old U.S. 60 Cumberland River ‘Smithland’ Bridge
We saw mostly-cloudy skies with a few isolated showers this afternoon, but more rain is on the...
First Alert: Tracking rain tomorrow, temps in the low 60s

Latest News

In Cape Girardeau, the Rotary Club is continuing to live up to its motto by giving back to the...
Cape Girardeau Rotary landscaping project at Blanchard Elementary School completed
Anthrobots were created by a team of scientists using human cells from the trachea.
Tiny living robots made from human cells surprise scientists
Zeke Best, 10 months old, is believed to have been taken by Jeremy Best, 48.
Amber Alert issued for infant believed to be ‘in imminent danger’
In this image taken from a video, a humpback whale breaches from the waters off Seattle on...
Young humpback whale makes several leaps out of bay, dazzling onlookers in Seattle