Man accused of posing as an FBI employee arrested

A Mayfield man accused of posing as an FBI employee was arrested on Thursday.
A Mayfield man accused of posing as an FBI employee was arrested on Thursday.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A Mayfield man accused of posing as an FBI employee was arrested on Thursday, November 30.

According to Mayfield Police, 73-year-old James Dowdy called them about a trespassing complaint against a local business.

Dowdy reportedly threatened to arrest the business employee after they were served after they were served a tress warning notice.

Police said Dowdy claimed to be employed through the FBI, that he was sworn in and had arrest powers.

While talking with officers, Dowdy reportedly showed them fake credentials and told them he was in possession of a service weapon.

The FBI field office was contacted to find out if Dowdy was an employee.

Police said the FBI confirmed that Dowdy was not employed or contracted in any way through their agency.

The gun and fake credentials were taken into evidence and Dowdy was arrested.

Police said he was charged with impersonating a peace officer and booked into an out of county jail.

