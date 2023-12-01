Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Kitten rescued from median wall of busy interstate, gets new home

Firefighters rescued a frightened kitten stranded on the median wall of Interstate 285.
By Atlanta News First staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A scared kitten was saved from its dangerous perch along Interstate 285 this week and has a new home thanks to a DeKalb County Fire Rescue crew.

Capt. Almedin Kulo and crew members Joshua Andrews, Jesse Cole and Stephen Krick were responding to hazmat calls Monday when they spotted the small white kitten shivering on the median wall of the busy highway.

They decided to stop and pull the frightened feline to safety.

The kitten has since been adopted by the mother of Tyson Lewis, a DeKalb senior firefighter, who’d recently lost her cat.

A frightened kitten stuck on the I-285 median wall is safe and has a new home thanks to...
A frightened kitten stuck on the I-285 median wall is safe and has a new home thanks to firefighters in DeKalb County, Georgia.(DeKalb County Fire Rescue)

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According the Missouri Department of Conservation, this large whitetail buck with a unique...
MDC asking for help with poaching investigation involving buck with “unique rack”
Cynthia Perry, 45, Frohna, was arrested and charged with felony domestic assault in the second...
Cape Girardeau woman now charged with involuntary manslaughter after man dies from injuries from being run over by vehicle
The shooting happened at a business called “The Store” on Independence Avenue, according to an...
Kennett police looking for suspects following afternoon shooting
60-year-old Karen P. Schleyer was arrested on a warrant Thursday, November 2 after she failed...
Case moves forward against Cape Girardeau woman accused of allowing illegal drug activity on her property
Crews successfully brought down the 92-year-old span of the old U.S. 60 Cumberland River...
Crews demolish old U.S. 60 Cumberland River ‘Smithland’ Bridge

Latest News

SIU football players flew out of Veterans Airport in Marion Friday morning, December 1.
SIU football leaves to face University of Idaho at 2nd FCS Playoff game
Former President Donald Trump speaks outside the courtroom after testifying at New York...
Lawsuits against Trump over Jan. 6 riot can move forward, appeals court says
Travis Scott tried to help keep the peace between a couple he saw arguing during his show in...
Rapper Travis Scott stops concert to ask arguing couple to hug - clipped version
Rep. Max Miller of Ohio said his family's support for the campaign of Santos cost them dearly....
Rep. Miller accuses George Santos of stealing thousands from him and his mother
Michael Keaton stars as the title character in "Beetlejuice."
Tim Burton says production has wrapped on ‘Beetlejuice 2′