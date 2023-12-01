Heartland Votes
Kennett Police looking for persons of interests related to shooting incident

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Kennett Police Department are looking for three persons of interest in relation to a shooting incident that took place on Thursday.

On November 30, the Kennett Police Department responded to a shooting incident at The Store located at 911 Independence Avenue. During the investigation, officers were able to identify persons of interests.

The three were identified as Tanya Summers, Eric Thomas, and Jamison Taylor. If you have any information that could lead to locating these persons of interest, you are asked to contact the Kennett Police Department by calling 573-888-4622.

