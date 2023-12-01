Illinois subpoenas, investigate following recent U.S. Steel layoffs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -With primary operations at Granite City Steel indefinitely idled, more than a thousand workers could be laid off. Thursday, the Illinois Department of Labor questions whether U.S. Steel followed the law.

The Illinois Department of Labor issued a subpoena to U.S Steel to investigate its compliance with the Illinois Worker Adjustment and Restraining Notification Act or WARN.

Dan Simmons, with United Steelworkers Local 1899, claims U.S. Steel acted to cover themselves after October’s temporary layoffs.

“At that time, they circumvented the warn notice obligation to give us a 60-day notice because they used the reasoning of ‘less than six months temporary’ to the exception in the warn act that allowed them to do that,” said Simmons.

The WARN Act requires employers with 75 or more full-time workers to give employees, along with state and local government officials, 60 days advance notice of a plant closing or mass layoffs.

The Illinois Department of Labor wants to make certain U.S. Steel acted in compliance.

Illinois Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski urged the state’s department of labor to open the investigation.

Today, I’m urging the @ILDeptofLabor to open an investigation into US Steel’s recently announced layoffs at their Granite City Works facility.



We must ensure that every employee receives the notice they’re due under state and federal law. pic.twitter.com/YNTp4KJTvG — Rep. Nikki Budzinski (@RepNikkiB) November 30, 2023

Budzinski tweeted Thursday: “We must ensure that every employee receives the notice they’re due under state and federal law.”

The 1,000 workers facing potential layoffs -- include the 400 already temporarily laid off in October plus an additional 600.

The Department of Labor says the steel plant is liable to each affected worker for back pay and benefits up to a maximum of 60 days and other penalties, if state law was violated.

Simmons says there’s a still strong demand for steel - despite possible downsizing.

“The people we have at this facility and the grades of steel we can make, we’re the only ones in the united states that can make certain grades of steel – nobody else can.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.