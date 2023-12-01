Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Illinois subpoenas, investigate following recent U.S. Steel layoffs

Illinois subpoenas, investigate following recent U.S. Steel layoffs
Illinois subpoenas, investigate following recent U.S. Steel layoffs
By Justin Andrews
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -With primary operations at Granite City Steel indefinitely idled, more than a thousand workers could be laid off. Thursday, the Illinois Department of Labor questions whether U.S. Steel followed the law.

The Illinois Department of Labor issued a subpoena to U.S Steel to investigate its compliance with the Illinois Worker Adjustment and Restraining Notification Act or WARN.

Dan Simmons, with United Steelworkers Local 1899, claims U.S. Steel acted to cover themselves after October’s temporary layoffs.

“At that time, they circumvented the warn notice obligation to give us a 60-day notice because they used the reasoning of ‘less than six months temporary’ to the exception in the warn act that allowed them to do that,” said Simmons.

The WARN Act requires employers with 75 or more full-time workers to give employees, along with state and local government officials, 60 days advance notice of a plant closing or mass layoffs.

The Illinois Department of Labor wants to make certain U.S. Steel acted in compliance.

Illinois Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski urged the state’s department of labor to open the investigation.

Budzinski tweeted Thursday: “We must ensure that every employee receives the notice they’re due under state and federal law.”

The 1,000 workers facing potential layoffs -- include the 400 already temporarily laid off in October plus an additional 600.

The Department of Labor says the steel plant is liable to each affected worker for back pay and benefits up to a maximum of 60 days and other penalties, if state law was violated.

Simmons says there’s a still strong demand for steel - despite possible downsizing.

“The people we have at this facility and the grades of steel we can make, we’re the only ones in the united states that can make certain grades of steel – nobody else can.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cynthia Perry, 45, Frohna, was arrested and charged with felony domestic assault in the second...
Man dies from injuries; Cape Girardeau woman accused of running him over outside private club
According the Missouri Department of Conservation, this large whitetail buck with a unique...
MDC asking for help with poaching investigation involving buck with “unique rack”
The shooting happened at a business called “The Store” on Independence Avenue, according to an...
Kennett police looking for suspects following afternoon shooting
We saw mostly-cloudy skies with a few isolated showers this afternoon, but more rain is on the...
First Alert: Tracking rain tomorrow, temps in the low 60s
Crews successfully brought down the 92-year-old span of the old U.S. 60 Cumberland River...
Crews demolish old U.S. 60 Cumberland River ‘Smithland’ Bridge

Latest News

The shooting happened at a business called “The Store” on Independence Avenue, according to an...
Kennett police looking for suspects following afternoon shooting
SEMO DPS received a report from a resident of Merick Hall that a woman had come to their...
SEMO DPS investigate report of weapon in Merick Hall
Tanya Summers, Eric Thomas, and Jamison Taylor were identified as persons of interest in an...
Kennett Police looking for persons of interests related to shooting incident
Sometimes a vehicle is more than just four tires and a way to get around. Sometimes it becomes...
Full Throttle Thursday: '66 Bronco