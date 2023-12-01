Illinois hunters and taxidermist gear up for final weekend of firearm deer season

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Every year, hunters trek out into the woods in hopes of bagging a big buck. When they do, those same hunters bring ‘big bucks’ to local businesses.

Hannah Cain took down a buck on Thursday morning, November 30. She said it was exciting to get him after an hour of waiting.

“We got into the stand a little early, we sat there for about an hour. This guy walked out about 7:30-8 and then I shot him and he was down,” said Hannah Cain.

Hannah Cain is a part of BC Flats Hunting in Jackson County, a club her father, Benji Cain, founded.

“We have a lot of guys from Massachusetts and Maine. It’s a great thing to share with everybody,” said Benji Cain.

Benji Cain started the group in 2018 and opened a resort last deer season to lure in hunters from out of town.

“We like to cater to family orientated atmosphere, we like to have young youth cause that’s the future of our hunting is our youth so we like to really focus and put a lot of emphasis on that,” said Benji Cain.

When you get the big buck, what better way to show off your trophy than to have it mounted.

Neil Winchester is a taxidermist in Williamson County. He says he’s seen a 15 to 20% increase in the number of deer coming through his door this year. And he expects that to continue.

“Over the weekend it’ll really pick up as the weather is supposed to break after the rain passes and I think it’ll be a good weekend for the hunters,” said Winchester.

Winchester said mounting a deer can be a lengthy process, sometimes taking more than a year.

“At this time of year because we’re getting in the later part of the season, you’re looking 14-16 month turned around. Earlier in the season of course it’s going to be a little shorter than that, we’re getting in the pretty tail end of here where things are stacked up pretty heavy right now,” said Winchester.

As for the Cain’s, it’s all about spending quality time with family and friends.

“Just spending time with my dad and my boyfriend and whoever is with us, it’s a good time.” said Hannah Cain.

The final weekend of firearm deer season in Illinois started on Thursday, November 30 and runs through Sunday, December 3.

