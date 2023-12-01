Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Holiday tradition axed after deer eat all the Christmas trees at family farm

Deer feasting on pines and spruce means the holiday tradition of cutting down a Christmas tree gets the axe this year at a farm in Michigan.
By Jordyn Burrell
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Deer feasting on pines and spruce means the holiday tradition of cutting down a Christmas tree gets the axe this year at a tree farm in Michigan.

“From here up the tree ain’t too bad, but down here it’s ruined — they’ve killed it,” said Ed Carpenter, the owner of Peacock Road Family Farm, “The last three years the deer population has gotten so heavy, it’s eaten a lot of our trees.”

This year, people aren’t able to pick out and cut down their own trees at the Peacock Road Family Farm. Instead, the farm says customers will have to pick from one that has already been cut.

The state’s Department of Natural Resources said it’s likely a combination of more deer and fewer hunters.

Ed Carpenter, the owner of Peacock Road Family Farm, shows the damage his Christmas trees have...
Ed Carpenter, the owner of Peacock Road Family Farm, shows the damage his Christmas trees have sustained from deer.(WILX)

“Less hunters in the woods is definitely a concern because that’s our No. 1 tool that was able to regulate and actually make a difference and keep that population in check,” said Dustin Isenhoff.

Carpenter said he is mostly disappointed but hoping for the best for next year.

“Down the drain, 12 years of mowing and spraying and pruning. The deer did it,” said Carpenter.

He said hopes that people will still come to see what all the farm has to offer and get in the Christmas spirit without cutting down a tree.

“It makes me sad. I’m here to make people happy, and, dog gone it, we don’t have any trees in the field,” said Carpenter.

Peacock Road Farms remains open until Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. Information for visiting the farm can be found on their website.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According the Missouri Department of Conservation, this large whitetail buck with a unique...
MDC asking for help with poaching investigation involving buck with “unique rack”
Cynthia Perry, 45, Frohna, was arrested and charged with felony domestic assault in the second...
Cape Girardeau woman now charged with involuntary manslaughter after man dies from injuries from being run over by vehicle
The shooting happened at a business called “The Store” on Independence Avenue, according to an...
Kennett police looking for suspects following afternoon shooting
60-year-old Karen P. Schleyer was arrested on a warrant Thursday, November 2 after she failed...
Case moves forward against Cape Girardeau woman accused of allowing illegal drug activity on her property
Crews successfully brought down the 92-year-old span of the old U.S. 60 Cumberland River...
Crews demolish old U.S. 60 Cumberland River ‘Smithland’ Bridge

Latest News

SIU football players flew out of Veterans Airport in Marion Friday morning, December 1.
SIU football leaves to face University of Idaho at 2nd FCS Playoff game
Former President Donald Trump speaks outside the courtroom after testifying at New York...
Lawsuits against Trump over Jan. 6 riot can move forward, appeals court says
Travis Scott tried to help keep the peace between a couple he saw arguing during his show in...
Rapper Travis Scott stops concert to ask arguing couple to hug - clipped version
Rep. Max Miller of Ohio said his family's support for the campaign of Santos cost them dearly....
Rep. Miller accuses George Santos of stealing thousands from him and his mother