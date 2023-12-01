Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Hilary Farr leaving ‘Love It or List It’ after 17 seasons

FILE -- Designer Hilary Farr and realtor David Visentin of HGTV's "Love It or List It."
FILE -- Designer Hilary Farr and realtor David Visentin of HGTV's "Love It or List It."(Business Wire via AP)
By Jordan Gartner and TMX staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) - Hilary Farr is leaving HGTV’s “Love It or List It” after 17 seasons, according to an announcement Friday from Warner Bros. Discovery.

“It’s been a wonderful 12 years. I’m so grateful to the network for their support and to my fans who have stayed loyal and true. David and I will remain friends forever and I expect him to be as fabulously and hilariously annoying as ever,” Farr said in a statement, referring to her co-star, real estate agent David Visentin.

“‘Love It or List It’ has had such a true impact on so many lives, including mine, but now it’s time for me to embrace new challenges that have come my way. If this is my legacy, it’s a great one,” Farr said.

“Working with Hilary has been a wild, unforgettable ride. I’d like to forget the mountain of ‘love its’ but hey, she’s a talented lady,” Visentin said. “Although we were rivals on the show, we became quick friends and shared countless memories. I look forward to continuing that friendship and wish her all the best in everything she does.”

Farr has starred on the show since it premiered in 2011 and appeared in 258 episodes during her run.

“It has been a joy working with Hilary for over a decade, showcasing her quick wit and ever-present charm in each episode,” said Loren Ruch, head of content, HGTV. “She and David will always be an esteemed HGTV duo, and the network looks forward to a new chapter for Love It or List It.”

HGTV said fans can catch a “Love It or List It” marathon from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. EST on Friday, or they can stream every episode on Max.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

According the Missouri Department of Conservation, this large whitetail buck with a unique...
MDC asking for help with poaching investigation involving buck with “unique rack”
Cynthia Perry, 45, Frohna, was arrested and charged with felony domestic assault in the second...
New charges against woman accused of running over man outside Cape Girardeau private club
The shooting happened at a business called “The Store” on Independence Avenue, according to an...
Suspects in Kennett shooting spotted in Greene County
60-year-old Karen P. Schleyer was arrested on a warrant Thursday, November 2 after she failed...
Case moves forward against Cape Girardeau woman accused of allowing illegal drug activity on her property
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update

Latest News

Detectives process a shooting scene on Market Street in downtown Ste. Genevieve.
Three people shot in downtown Ste. Genevieve in domestic incident, police say
Kevin Pollock has been selling Christmas Trees in Cape Girardeau for more than a dozen years,...
Cape Girardeau Christmas tree vendor struggles to fill lot due to lack of supply
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Inmate who stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times is charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say
The Lights Fantastic Parade will roll through the city tomorrow night for the 32nd year.
32nd Annual Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade kicks off Saturday