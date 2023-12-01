Full Throttle: 1966 Ford Bronco

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Driving the back roads of Scott County in a classic Ford is new to me but it’s something Brian Bowles has been doing all his life.

Because his 1966 Bronco has been a member of the family since the ‘70s, originally meant for his uncle.

When his uncle went into the Navy, he turned the Bronco over to a 14-year-old Brian.

But it didn’t look as good as it does today.

Fourteen year old Brian had his work cut out for him.

The Bronco had been sitting in a barn for years and years, so Brian got to work restoring the old beast, every nut and bolt and part that needed fixing, something he still appreciates today.

He said restoring the Bronco gave him a lot of valuable life lessons that he still uses today.

So, it’s understandable that Brian considers this classic Bronco a member of the family.

