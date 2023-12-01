Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Full Throttle: 1966 Ford Bronco

Brian Bowles considers this classic Bronco a member of the family.
Brian Bowles considers this classic Bronco a member of the family.(KFVS)
By Jeff Cunningham
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Driving the back roads of Scott County in a classic Ford is new to me but it’s something Brian Bowles has been doing all his life.

Because his 1966 Bronco has been a member of the family since the ‘70s, originally meant for his uncle.

When his uncle went into the Navy, he turned the Bronco over to a 14-year-old Brian.

But it didn’t look as good as it does today.

Fourteen year old Brian had his work cut out for him.

The Bronco had been sitting in a barn for years and years, so Brian got to work restoring the old beast, every nut and bolt and part that needed fixing, something he still appreciates today.

He said restoring the Bronco gave him a lot of valuable life lessons that he still uses today.

So, it’s understandable that Brian considers this classic Bronco a member of the family.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cynthia Perry, 45, Frohna, was arrested and charged with felony domestic assault in the second...
Man dies from injuries; Cape Girardeau woman accused of running him over outside private club
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Anthony Williams, 37, of Cairo, Ill., was arrested on charges of attempted murder, five counts...
Man facing attempted murder charge after shots fired outside Kentucky Oaks Mall
Following an investigation by the Scott City Police Department, a Scott County man is accused...
Scott County man facing multiple child molestation, sodomy charges
According the Missouri Department of Conservation, this large whitetail buck with a unique...
MDC asking for help with poaching investigation involving buck with “unique rack”

Latest News

Tanya Summers, Eric Thomas, and Jamison Taylor were identified as persons of interest in an...
Kennett Police looking for persons of interests related to shooting incident
The Wickliffe to Cairo Bridge has been in the works for a new connection for nearly 10 years.
KYTC hosts 2 public meetings about U.S. 60 Connectivity Study
60-year-old Karen P. Schleyer was arrested on a warrant Thursday, November 2 after she failed...
Case moves forward against Cape Girardeau woman accused of allowing illegal drug activity on her property
Thomas said especially during the holidays they have people coming in with fake rings from...
Beware of potential jewelry scams while holiday shopping