Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

First Alert: Cloudy with pop-up showers possible

Gloomy skies on Route 3 in Alexander County, Ill.
Gloomy skies on Route 3 in Alexander County, Ill.(Source: cNews/Jane Rhoden)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:07 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - After a rainy start to the day, skies will be mostly cloudy, but a few isolated showers could still pop up throughout the day.

Afternoon highs on this first day of meteorological winter will be in the upper 50s and 60s.

Saturday is also looking mostly cloudy.

A cold front will drop morning lows into the upper 30s.

Afternoon highs on Saturday will be in the mid 50s.

Showers will be possible overnight Saturday into Sunday.

A drier pattern returns Sunday afternoon.

Next week is looking sunny with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

Gusty winds will also return.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cynthia Perry, 45, Frohna, was arrested and charged with felony domestic assault in the second...
Man dies from injuries; Cape Girardeau woman accused of running him over outside private club
According the Missouri Department of Conservation, this large whitetail buck with a unique...
MDC asking for help with poaching investigation involving buck with “unique rack”
The shooting happened at a business called “The Store” on Independence Avenue, according to an...
Kennett police looking for suspects following afternoon shooting
We saw mostly-cloudy skies with a few isolated showers this afternoon, but more rain is on the...
First Alert: Tracking rain tomorrow, temps in the low 60s
Crews successfully brought down the 92-year-old span of the old U.S. 60 Cumberland River...
Crews demolish old U.S. 60 Cumberland River ‘Smithland’ Bridge

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Cloudy skies and above average temperatures
We saw mostly-cloudy skies with a few isolated showers this afternoon, but more rain is on the...
First Alert: Tracking rain tomorrow, temps in the low 60s
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Rainy afternoon, drier weekend ahead
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Thursday Morning