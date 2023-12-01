First Alert: Cloudy with pop-up showers possible

(KFVS) - After a rainy start to the day, skies will be mostly cloudy, but a few isolated showers could still pop up throughout the day.

Afternoon highs on this first day of meteorological winter will be in the upper 50s and 60s.

Saturday is also looking mostly cloudy.

A cold front will drop morning lows into the upper 30s.

Afternoon highs on Saturday will be in the mid 50s.

Showers will be possible overnight Saturday into Sunday.

A drier pattern returns Sunday afternoon.

Next week is looking sunny with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

Gusty winds will also return.

