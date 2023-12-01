Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Dylan Mulvaney makes Forbes ‘30 Under 30′ list

FILE -- Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the Streamy Awards on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at the Fairmont...
FILE -- Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the Streamy Awards on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Forbes has released its annual “30 Under 30″ list this week.

On Tuesday, the business magazine released its 2023 list of 30 notable people under 30 years old making their mark in such areas as art and style, media, music and sports.

And TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney made this year’s list.

Mulvaney, an actress and LGBTQ+ activist, made an estimated $2 million last year, according to Forbes.

The 26-year-old gained viral fame with her “Days of Girlhood” TikTok series which documented her gender transition. It reportedly drew more than 1 billion views.

“Whether somebody’s trans or not, I just hope they can watch my videos and feel inspired to unlock a new part of themselves,” Forbes quoted Mulvaney.

The LGBTQ+ activist found herself at the center of an unexpected controversy earlier this year after a paid partnership with Bud Light sparked a widespread boycott of the brand.

However, Forbes reports she also landed partnerships with companies like Nike and MAC.

The magazine added Mulvaney to its list for being one of the most influential social media creators.

Forbes’ entire “30 Under 30″ list can be found online.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cynthia Perry, 45, Frohna, was arrested and charged with felony domestic assault in the second...
Man dies from injuries; Cape Girardeau woman accused of running him over outside private club
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Anthony Williams, 37, of Cairo, Ill., was arrested on charges of attempted murder, five counts...
Man facing attempted murder charge after shots fired outside Kentucky Oaks Mall
Following an investigation by the Scott City Police Department, a Scott County man is accused...
Scott County man facing multiple child molestation, sodomy charges
According the Missouri Department of Conservation, this large whitetail buck with a unique...
MDC asking for help with poaching investigation involving buck with “unique rack”

Latest News

The Wickliffe to Cairo Bridge has been in the works for a new connection for nearly 10 years.
KYTC hosts 2 public meetings about U.S. 60 Connectivity Study
60-year-old Karen P. Schleyer was arrested on a warrant Thursday, November 2 after she failed...
Case moves forward against Cape Girardeau woman accused of allowing illegal drug activity on her property
Thomas said especially during the holidays they have people coming in with fake rings from...
Beware of potential jewelry scams while holiday shopping
The final weekend of firearm deer season in Illinois started on Thursday, November 30 and runs...
Illinois hunters and taxidermist gear up for final weekend of firearm deer season
The case against a Cape Girardeau woman accused of allowing illegal drug activity to happen on...
Case against Karen Schleyer moves to circuit court