Cloudy skies and above average temperatures

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It is the start of meteorological winter and we are going to be seeing above average temperatures, with highs getting into the upper 50s and low 60s. After a rainy start to the day, we will see mostly cloudy skies but a few isolated showers could still pop up throughout the day. We get drier as we head into the weekend. By Saturday we should see mostly cloudy skies but a cold front will dip temperatures down to the upper 30s in the mornings and mid 50s by the afternoon. We could see some showers overnight Saturday into Sunday but by Sunday morning, we see the drier pattern return.

As wee head into the work week, temperatures will be in the 50s throughout the week, but high wind gusts return. Morning temperatures will be staying in the 30s until next Friday. And throughout the week, we will be seeing much drier conditions and sunnier skies as well.

