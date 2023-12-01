Cape Girardeau Rotary landscaping project at Blanchard Elementary School completed

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The entrance to Blanchard Elementary School has a fresh new look.

Volunteers and member of the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club have completed a landscaping project at the school.

According to rotary leaders, the club spent $2,800 and 240 man-hours on the project.

Volunteers could be seen working on the landscaping back in late October.

In the near future, a stone with the rotary name imprinted on it will be placed near the building.

The club hopes in the years to come, and as the plants mature and grow, everyone will be pleased with the results.

