Cape Girardeau Christmas tree vendor struggles to fill lot due to lack of supply

Kevin Pollock has been selling Christmas Trees in Cape Girardeau for more than a dozen years,...
Kevin Pollock has been selling Christmas Trees in Cape Girardeau for more than a dozen years, but that came to a halt this holiday season.(Madison Steward/KFVS)
By Madison Steward
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Picking out the perfect Christmas tree is a Holiday tradition for many families, but national supply issues are causing problems for at least one local seller.

Kevin Pollock has been selling Christmas Trees in Cape Girardeau for more than a dozen years, but that came to a halt this holiday season.

”My customers are long time customers that come every year so you get to know them,” said Pollock.

People in Cape Girardeau are used to seeing Christmas trees for sale in the Schnucks parking ahead of the holiday, but Kevin Pollock said he couldn’t get trees this year.

“It’s real heartbreaking I’ve been on this lot for 17 years.”

Pollock usually gets his trees from a farm in Michigan, but this year he said they didn’t have enough. He said the shortage from his usual supplier stems from the 2008 recession.

“Things started happening and trees weren’t getting planted, so for my tall tree customers their not getting trees that were supposed to be planted back then.”

According to the National Christmas Tree Association, supplies are tight in 2023, but there should be enough to go around.

Steve Meier owns the Horseshoe Pines Tree Farm in Jackson.

“This year there’s going to be a tree available for everybody that wants a tree,” said Meier.

He said this year’s drought could impact younger trees, but the larger trees people are seeking for their homes shouldn’t be affected.

“Most professional tree growers will irrigate their seedling but the small farmer that only raises one to 200 trees a year may not want to go to the expense.”

Meanwhile, Pollock said he just hopes to bring his lot back to the Schnucks next year.

“We are working real hard to get back to where we were and get everything filled up,” said Pollock

