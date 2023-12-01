3rd annual Malden Christmas Church Tour set for Dec. 17

MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - The 3rd annual Malden Christmas Church Tour is set for Sunday, December 17.

According to organizers, the tour will be from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

You can start with First Southern Baptist Church at 209 W. Howard Street. There will be a shadow nativity from 2 p.m. to 2:20 p.m. and the church will be open from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Other participating churches will be open from 2:30-4:30 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church, 101 S. Beckwith Street

First Christian Church, 214 N. Madison St.

St. Ann Catholic Church, 304 North Douglas

Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 700 North Edwards St.

Malden First Assembly of God, 929 N. Madison St.

SEMO Community Church, 40413 Hwy. 25 North

First General Baptist Church, 601 Barrett Drive

Stokelan Drive Christian Church, 1501 Stokelan Drive

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.