3rd annual Malden Christmas Church Tour set for Dec. 17

The 3rd annual Malden Christmas Church Tour is set for Sunday, December 17.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - The 3rd annual Malden Christmas Church Tour is set for Sunday, December 17.

According to organizers, the tour will be from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

You can start with First Southern Baptist Church at 209 W. Howard Street. There will be a shadow nativity from 2 p.m. to 2:20 p.m. and the church will be open from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Other participating churches will be open from 2:30-4:30 p.m.

  • First Presbyterian Church, 101 S. Beckwith Street
  • First Christian Church, 214 N. Madison St.
  • St. Ann Catholic Church, 304 North Douglas
  • Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 700 North Edwards St.
  • Malden First Assembly of God, 929 N. Madison St.
  • SEMO Community Church, 40413 Hwy. 25 North
  • First General Baptist Church, 601 Barrett Drive
  • Stokelan Drive Christian Church, 1501 Stokelan Drive

