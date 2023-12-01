Heartland Votes
32nd Annual Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade kicks off Saturday

The Lights Fantastic Parade will roll through the city tomorrow night for the 32nd year.
By Colin Baillie
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - We’re just 24 hours away from a holiday tradition in Carbondale.

The Lights Fantastic Parade will roll through the city tomorrow night for the 32nd year.

“Man, do we have one heck of a parade coming together for you,” said Sean Henry, co-chair of the parade.

He said it will be the largest the city of Carbondale has seen in decades.

“We’ve got 83 entries, which is a good 10 over last year and last year was a big parade. And so, this year we’ve got 11 bands from all over southern Illinois, man it’s just going to be a fun time,” he continued.

The parade kicks off at Illinois and Mill Street and heads north around the town square.

Streets along the Parade route will close at 5 p.m. on Saturday, but there will be a shuttle taking people to and from the holiday celebration.

“We have shuttle buses that run from Murdale Shopping Center in front of Murdale Barber Shop and also from University Mall in front of the big main entrance there is where we normally pick up. Those will start about 4:30, I think, and we’ll run about every half-hour ‘til parade time and then we’ll cut it off watch the parade and get everybody back out there,” Henry explained.

While the Lights Fantastic Parade is the main event, Henry said it’s just a part of what the city of Carbondale has to offer this weekend.

“The cookie walk again there’s 11 or 12 businesses involved in that then we also have hot chocolate bar at the civic center, there’s no chili supper this year but we’re doing a hot chocolate bar. We are leaving some space in there for people to get in and warm up and I believe we’re going to do some ornament decorating in there.” said Henry.

Kids can also send their letters to Santa Clause at the Old Train Depot.

He said the Lights Fantastic Parade is the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit.

“What better way to do it than a lighted parade through downtown Carbondale, the largest we’ve had in decades it’s going to be beautiful,” he added.

The parade kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. You can find out more about all those activities happening on the Lights Fantastic Parades website.

