21st annual Happy Slapowitz’s toy bash

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As the holidays approach, you can find toys for tots boxes in many different businesses around the Heartland.

You can drop new, unwrapped toys in the boxes and those will then be distributed to less fortunate children in the community.

The goal of one local event is for you to donate and they will give you a good time in return. It’s called Happy Slapowitz’s Toy Bash and it’s happening on December 8.

“We were all sitting around trying to decide if we wanted to have a Christmas party and we decided we wanted to have a Christmas party for a reason,” Ryan Eftink said.

Eftink recalled the first year he hosted this event. Now, The Happy Slapowitz’s Toy Bash is in its 21st year.

“As it has grown, we have done multiple bars,” Eftink said. “And now we’re almost downtown-wide.”

The event is something like a bar crawl. Donating gets you into all participating downtown bars.

And there’s three ways to donate. The first, go to Smokin’ Brothers and buy a shirt. Wearing it out on December 8 gets you into every bar.

“I would say hurry up, time is of the essence for the t-shirts, we only bought so many,” Eftink said.

Number two, bring a toy the night of. A volunteer at the door will gladly take it.

“They’ll give you a wristband that gets you into all eleven locations,” Eftink said.

Or just bring $10.

“We’ll take that cash and the following day we’ll go out and buy a bunch of toys to bring to the Marine Corps League Toys for Tots drive,” Eftink said.

“And you get food you get the camaraderie of all your friends, and you’re giving to a good cause,” Charity Little said.

In 21 years, Little has never missed a Happy Slapowitz’s Toy Bash.

“It’s like the one night a year you get to go and you can go dancing, you eat, and you see all your friends,” Little said. “Good cause, good place, good times.”

In all that time, her favorite part is the live music.

“I love all the different bands, they have a different band at every place, one fee gets you into all the bars,” Little said.

The Toy Bash also partners with the Knights of Columbus, and there you can bring your kids.

“It’s a family atmosphere, you can bring the kids down, still donate to the Toys for Tots and Happy Slapowitz’s Toy Bash, get a good meal provided by the Knights of Columbus and Smokin’ Brothers team,” Eftink said.

This year, Eftink is most excited about the day after the event, when he gets to take his 5-year-old daughter with him to help buy all of the toys.

“When we can start instilling that type of ethics and showing them what is the right thing to do in life, I just love it,” Eftink said.

Last year, the Happy Slapowitz’s Toy Bash provided more than 4,500 toys for Toys for Tots. Eftink said every toy they get goes right into the hands of local children.

