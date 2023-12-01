2 Calloway Co. deputies involved in crash while responding to chase involving suspect, other sheriff’s office

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two deputies were involved in a crash while responding to a chase.

According to a release from the Murray Police Department, the crash happened around 5:29 p.m. on Thursday, November 30 at the intersection of South 12th Street and Peggy Ann Drive.

Police say both deputies were en route to assist the Henry County Sheriff’s Office as they were chasing a “violent felony suspect” that was heading into Kentucky.

Officers learned a deputy was going south on 12th St. when he started to turn left. Another deputy was driving behind him and was unable to avoid hitting the vehicle.

Both deputies were taken to an area hospital.

The Murray Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Murray Fire Department and the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service.

