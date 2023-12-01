Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

2 Calloway Co. deputies involved in crash while responding to chase involving suspect, other sheriff’s office

Two deputies were involved in a crash while responding to a chase.
Two deputies were involved in a crash while responding to a chase.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two deputies were involved in a crash while responding to a chase.

According to a release from the Murray Police Department, the crash happened around 5:29 p.m. on Thursday, November 30 at the intersection of South 12th Street and Peggy Ann Drive.

Police say both deputies were en route to assist the Henry County Sheriff’s Office as they were chasing a “violent felony suspect” that was heading into Kentucky.

Officers learned a deputy was going south on 12th St. when he started to turn left. Another deputy was driving behind him and was unable to avoid hitting the vehicle.

Both deputies were taken to an area hospital.

The Murray Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Murray Fire Department and the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According the Missouri Department of Conservation, this large whitetail buck with a unique...
MDC asking for help with poaching investigation involving buck with “unique rack”
Cynthia Perry, 45, Frohna, was arrested and charged with felony domestic assault in the second...
New charges against woman accused of running over man outside Cape Girardeau private club
The shooting happened at a business called “The Store” on Independence Avenue, according to an...
Kennett police looking for suspects following afternoon shooting
60-year-old Karen P. Schleyer was arrested on a warrant Thursday, November 2 after she failed...
Case moves forward against Cape Girardeau woman accused of allowing illegal drug activity on her property
Crews successfully brought down the 92-year-old span of the old U.S. 60 Cumberland River...
Crews demolish old U.S. 60 Cumberland River ‘Smithland’ Bridge

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Tanya Summers, Eric Thomas, and Jamison Taylor were identified as persons of interest in a...
Kennett police looking for 3 persons of interest in connection with shooting
Cynthia Perry, 45, Frohna, was arrested and charged with felony domestic assault in the second...
New charges against woman accused of running over man outside Cape Girardeau private club
The SIU football team left Friday morning for Idaho for a playoff game.
SIUC football team heads to Idaho for playoff game
New charges have been filed against a woman accused of running over a man outside of a Cape...
New charges against woman accused of running over man