Winners announced for 31st Annual Downtown Parade of Lights

The winners have been announced for the 31st Annual Downtown Parade of Lights.
The winners have been announced for the 31st Annual Downtown Parade of Lights.(Old Town Cape)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The winners have been announced for the 31st Annual Downtown Parade of Lights.

The judges for the parade announced the following entrants as winners for the outlined categories:

  • Best Theme: Newbridge Retirement Community
  • Best Business Appearance: Boulder Construction
  • Best Nonprofit Appearance: Missouri Veteran’s Home
  • Best Music: Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant
  • Best Lighting: Equipment Share
  • Chairman’s Award: The Lutheran Home

According to Old Town Cape, the 2023 Parade of Lights full lineup of entries included participants from area schools, organizations, clubs and businesses. The theme was “Gnome Place Like Home for the Holidays!”

