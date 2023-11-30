Winners announced for 31st Annual Downtown Parade of Lights

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The winners have been announced for the 31st Annual Downtown Parade of Lights.

The judges for the parade announced the following entrants as winners for the outlined categories:

Best Theme: Newbridge Retirement Community

Best Business Appearance: Boulder Construction

Best Nonprofit Appearance: Missouri Veteran’s Home

Best Music: Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant

Best Lighting: Equipment Share

Chairman’s Award: The Lutheran Home

According to Old Town Cape, the 2023 Parade of Lights full lineup of entries included participants from area schools, organizations, clubs and businesses. The theme was “Gnome Place Like Home for the Holidays!”

