Top SEMO Conference Football Honors handed out Wednesday night

78th annual Grid Iron Banquet
By Todd Richards
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, MO. (KFVS) - The top SEMO Conference Football Honors were handed out Wednesday night at the 78th annual Grid Iron Banquet presented by the Poplar Bluff Letter Club at Black River Coliseum.

The Carr Trophy presented to the most outstanding player in the SEMO Conference went to Portageville Running Back Jamarion Smith.

Smith ran for 47 touchdowns setting a conference record for points and tying for 13th for most in state history.

In total, Smith scored 288 points and led Portageville to a conference title and 10-2 record.

The Derland Moore Award was also presented to the top defensive player in the SEMO Conference.

The honor went to Poplar Bluff Linebacker Logan Hite.

The Derland Moore Award was also presented to the top defensive player in the SEMO Conference. The honor went to Poplar Bluff Linebacker Logan Hite.(Todd Richards/KFVS)

Hite finished the season with 113 tackles, including 59 solo tackles and nine tackles for a loss.

