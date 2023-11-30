Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Rainy afternoon, drier weekend ahead

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 11/30.
By Madeline Parker
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good afternoon, Heartland, a disturbance is bringing showers into the region this afternoon and into the afternoon hours. During the early afternoon, rain will be lighter and less widespread. Temperatures will be wide ranging today, from the upper 40s were rain is most prevalent, to the upper 50s in the drier areas. As we head into the evening, the rain will be heavier and more widespread. We will also see windier conditions, with wind gusts up to 30 mph. By Friday morning we will see drier conditions, with rain becoming much more isolated throughout the day.

Friday will see temperatures getting into the 60s, before we drop back to the 50s on Saturday. The mornings will be dropping form the 40s on Friday back down to the 30s for the weekend and the beginning of the work week. Starting Sunday we will see mostly sunny skies that will continue throughout the week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Cynthia Perry, 45, Frohna, was arrested and charged with felony domestic assault in the second...
Woman accused of running over man outside private club in Cape Girardeau, seriously injuring him
Anthony Williams, 37, of Cairo, Ill., was arrested on charges of attempted murder, five counts...
Man facing attempted murder charge after shots fired outside Kentucky Oaks Mall
Following an investigation by the Scott City Police Department, a Scott County man is accused...
Scott County man facing multiple child molestation, sodomy charges
A section of Illinois Route 14 in Hamilton County was shutdown as state police investigated a...
2 killed, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Hamilton County

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 11/30.
First Alert noon forecast 11/30
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Thursday Morning
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 11/30
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 11/30
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 11/30
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 11/30