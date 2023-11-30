Rainy afternoon, drier weekend ahead

Good afternoon, Heartland, a disturbance is bringing showers into the region this afternoon and into the afternoon hours. During the early afternoon, rain will be lighter and less widespread. Temperatures will be wide ranging today, from the upper 40s were rain is most prevalent, to the upper 50s in the drier areas. As we head into the evening, the rain will be heavier and more widespread. We will also see windier conditions, with wind gusts up to 30 mph. By Friday morning we will see drier conditions, with rain becoming much more isolated throughout the day.

Friday will see temperatures getting into the 60s, before we drop back to the 50s on Saturday. The mornings will be dropping form the 40s on Friday back down to the 30s for the weekend and the beginning of the work week. Starting Sunday we will see mostly sunny skies that will continue throughout the week.

