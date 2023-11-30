Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Persons of interest identified in death of transgender woman

Three people have been identified as persons of interest in connection to the death of a transgender woman from Florence, South Carolina. (Source: WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff, Dorothy Sedovic and Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - Three people have been identified as persons of interest in connection to the death of a transgender woman from Florence, South Carolina, according to authorities.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Shandon Floyd was found dead in a car in Columbia, South Carolina just before midnight on Nov. 14, nearly a week after she was reported missing.

An incident report shows Floyd and a friend were visiting Columbia from Florence, which is a little more than a one-hour drive between the cities.

The incident report shows Floyd and the friend were staying together at a motel about 10 miles from where her body was found.

Floyd’s friend told deputies that he let her borrow his car at about 3 a.m. on Nov. 9, but she hadn’t returned as of 7:15 p.m. that same day.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said an initial investigation found no signs of foul play.

Officials have not yet released the names of the three persons of interest, and there are no pending charges on anyone, according to WIS.

However, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department did say the persons of interest live in the Columbia area, where Floyd was visiting.

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Anthony Williams, 37, of Cairo, Ill., was arrested on charges of attempted murder, five counts...
Man facing attempted murder charge after shots fired outside Kentucky Oaks Mall
Cynthia Perry, 45, Frohna, was arrested and charged with felony domestic assault in the second...
Woman accused of running over man outside private club in Cape Girardeau, seriously injuring him
A section of Illinois Route 14 in Hamilton County was shutdown as state police investigated a...
2 killed, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Hamilton County
Following an investigation by the Scott City Police Department, a Scott County man is accused...
Scott County man facing multiple child molestation, sodomy charges

Latest News

An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve shows that price pressures continue...
Inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve shows price pressures continue to cool
A Palestinian man sits in an armchair outside a destroyed building in Gaza City on Wednesday,...
2 more Israeli hostages have been released from captivity in the Gaza Strip, Israeli military says
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Crews successfully brought down the 92-year-old span of the old U.S. 60 Cumberland River...
Crews demolish old U.S. 60 Cumberland River ‘Smithland’ Bridge