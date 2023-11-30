Pedestrian hit, killed in Ste. Genevieve County

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving pedestrian in Ste. Genevieve County on Wednesday evening, November 29.

Crews were called at 5:30 p.m. to respond to the crash on northbound U.S. 61, north of Missouri Avenue.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 74-year-old Barbara J. Fisher, of Bloomsdale, was crossing U.S. 61 from the west side to the east and failed to stop for an oncoming minivan.

MSHP said the front of the minivan hit Fisher.

She died at the scene.

The driver of the minivan was not hurt.

