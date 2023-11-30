Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

MDC asking for help with poaching investigation involving buck with “unique rack”

According the Missouri Department of Conservation, this large whitetail buck with a unique...
According the Missouri Department of Conservation, this large whitetail buck with a unique rack is part of a poaching investigation the Crawford County and Iron County area.(Source: Missouri Department of Conservation/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking for the public’s help in a poaching investigation.

According to MDC, a large whitetail buck with a unique rack is part of a poaching investigation the Crawford County and Iron County area.

Photos on MDC’s Facebook page show the buck has at least one drop tine, several brow tines and other abnormal tines, which gives the antlers a distinctive look.

According the Missouri Department of Conservation, this large whitetail buck with a unique...
According the Missouri Department of Conservation, this large whitetail buck with a unique rack is part of a poaching investigation the Crawford County and Iron County area.(Source: Missouri Department of Conservation/Facebook)
According the Missouri Department of Conservation, this large whitetail buck with a unique...
According the Missouri Department of Conservation, this large whitetail buck with a unique rack is part of a poaching investigation the Crawford County and Iron County area.(Source: Missouri Department of Conservation/Facebook)

Anyone who recognizes the deer from their game cameras and knows any information about the buck is asked to contact MDC Corp. Kyle Clinton at 573-308-7931.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Cynthia Perry, 45, Frohna, was arrested and charged with felony domestic assault in the second...
Woman accused of running over man outside private club in Cape Girardeau, seriously injuring him
Anthony Williams, 37, of Cairo, Ill., was arrested on charges of attempted murder, five counts...
Man facing attempted murder charge after shots fired outside Kentucky Oaks Mall
Following an investigation by the Scott City Police Department, a Scott County man is accused...
Scott County man facing multiple child molestation, sodomy charges
A section of Illinois Route 14 in Hamilton County was shutdown as state police investigated a...
2 killed, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Hamilton County

Latest News

Crews successfully brought down the 92-year-old span of the old U.S. 60 Cumberland River...
Crews demolish old U.S. 60 Cumberland River ‘Smithland’ Bridge
Cynthia Perry, 45, Frohna, was arrested and charged with felony domestic assault in the second...
Woman accused of running over man outside private club in Cape Girardeau, seriously injuring him
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects