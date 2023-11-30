MDC asking for help with poaching investigation involving buck with “unique rack”

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking for the public’s help in a poaching investigation.

According to MDC, a large whitetail buck with a unique rack is part of a poaching investigation the Crawford County and Iron County area.

Photos on MDC’s Facebook page show the buck has at least one drop tine, several brow tines and other abnormal tines, which gives the antlers a distinctive look.

According the Missouri Department of Conservation, this large whitetail buck with a unique rack is part of a poaching investigation the Crawford County and Iron County area. (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation/Facebook)

Anyone who recognizes the deer from their game cameras and knows any information about the buck is asked to contact MDC Corp. Kyle Clinton at 573-308-7931.

