Man who pointed gun at Sikeston officer sentenced to 14 years in prison

A man who pointed a gun at a Sikeston officer in March has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.
A man who pointed a gun at a Sikeston officer in March has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man who pointed a gun at a Sikeston officer in March has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming, a judge sentenced Ruben R. Ramirez, 27, of Sikeston on Thursday, November 30.

Ramirez, a convicted felon, pleaded guilty in August to one felony count of being a felon in possession of a weapon and ammunition. He admitted as part of his plea that an officer with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety was responding to a reported burglary on March 8 when he spotted Ramirez walking away. Ramirez raised a silver-colored .22-caliber pistol and pointed it at the officer before dropping the gun when the officer drew his own gun.

According to the release, in a later interview, Ramirez said he tried to fire the pistol because he wanted the officer to kill him, but his gun jammed.

Ramirez has a prior conviction for unlawful use of a weapon in a 2021 case in New Madrid County Circuit Court.

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Hunter prosecuted the case.

