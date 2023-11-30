Kennett, Mo. to host ‘Just a Small Town Christmas’ event

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Christmas arrives Tuesday, December 5 in the small town of Kennett, Missouri.

Organizers there are preparing for an event called “Just a Small Town Christmas.”

Tina Brown, the leader of the effort, said it came about after she and others realized the special events that bring people together didn’t seem to be happening as much after the pandemic.

”I think COVID zapped a lot of small towns all over the United States. We’ve lost a lot of the things that brought us together as communities,” said Brown.

To fight that loss, the celebration will include activities for all ages in hopes of bringing people together to meet their neighbors and experience the joy of the season as a town.

Beginning at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Kennett Mayor Jake Crafton will deliver the Christmas proclamation, kicking off the holiday season.

At 5:30, Santa will make an appearance on the south side of the square, followed by Mrs. Claus and the elves with the Kennett Fire Department.

The night will also include a pet parade and pageant, ugly sweater contest, scriptural reading, and live music from the Kennett High School choir, South School 3rd graders, and members of the Church of Jesus Christ.

Just after 7 p.m., the Community Christmas Tree Lighting will take place, followed by the announcement of the winners of various games and contests happening throughout the night.

The majority of activities are free, but some cost money to enter.

For the Festival of Trees, an event that lets people and groups enter a decorated tree for judging, entry is $10 a tree, with a $1 voting fee.

Pictures with Santa are $5, and it’s $10 to enter your pet into the parade and pageant. Money raised goes back into the community for improvements.

Sponsors of “Just a Small Town Christmas” include the Kennett Chamber of Commerce, Adelphian Civic Club, and Kennett Middle School Teen Outreach Program.

“We wanted to bring the business, the organizations, and school together to form a community event and show how important it is to be community-minded,” said Brown. “If we all work together as a community, we can bring something great into fruition.”

