Gov. Parson names acting director of Mo. Dept. of Corrections

By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson named the acting director of the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Announced on Wednesday, November 30, Trevor Foley will serve as the acting director of the department. This will become effective December 6, when Director Anne Precythe leaves the position.

“We welcome Trevor on our Cabinet team and appreciate him as well as Valarie and Travis for stepping into these critical leadership roles,” Governor Parson said in a news release. “Trevor is well-respected by his team members at DOC and among state leaders here in the Capitol. We are confident that with this team’s leadership, the cultural transformation that has occurred within DOC will remain and be built upon as the department continues to be not only a state but national leader.”

Valarie Moseley and Travis Terry will serve as DOC deputy directors.

“I hope to follow the example of excellence, innovation, and leadership set by my mentors, Anne Precythe and Matt Sturm,” Foley said in the release. “I will continue to advocate for the interests of corrections staff, the safety of our communities, and the needs of the people we serve.”

According to the governor’s office, Foley began his career with the Missouri Department of Corrections as a budget analyst in January 2000 and was promoted to budget analyst III by May 2001.

In August 2008, he accepted a position with the Missouri State Senate as an appropriations analyst. He was promoted to assistant director of the Senate appropriations staff office in July 2015.

Foley left the Senate and returned to the DOC as the director of budget and finance in August 2018.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Columbia College.

