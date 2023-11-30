Gov. Beshear provides Team Kentucky Update on 11/30

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear was joined by First Lady Britainy Beshear to provide a Team Kentucky Update.

On November 30, Gov. Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic development; inaugural events; the Kentucky Automated Vehicle Information System; Western and Eastern Kentucky housing efforts; Winter Weather Week; and opportunities to shop local.

Economic Development

The Governor congratulated Mitsubishi Electric US Inc. on the approval of a $50M U.S. Department of Energy award to support plans to establish a factory in the commonwealth to make high-efficiency variable capacity compressors for all-climate heat pumps.

‘Forward, Together’ Inauguration

The Governor and First Lady Britainy Beshear announced Kentucky health care workers and public school educators will serve as Grand Marshals of the Inauguration Parade, which commences December 12 in Frankfort. The Governor said Kentuckians can attend the parade in person or watch the livestream. The Beshears also named the inauguration’s chair and co-chairs.

The Governor and First Lady also announced details for the inaugural worship service, where leaders from different faith traditions across the commonwealth will pray for all of Kentucky’s elected leaders. For more information on inaugural events and the inauguration poster contest, you can visit the inauguration website.

Kentucky Automated Vehicle Information System Rollout

The Governor announced that the final phase of the Kentucky Automated Vehicle Information System, or KAVIS, will be rolled out in January to replace an outdated system. On January 1, 2024, county clerk offices will not be able to process vehicle and boat registrations, transfer titles or issue license plates and disabled placards. Online vehicle registration will also be unavailable. The change will not impact driver license issuance at Driver Licensing Regional Offices.

The following week, batches of county clerks will resume services each day. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet expects the entire state to be back up and running by the end of the week. Kentuckians will benefit from efficiency and improvements under the new system, including more than 20 new special license plate designs promoting nonprofits. More information is available at drive.ky.gov.

Western Kentucky and Eastern Kentucky Housing Update

Gov. Beshear provided an update on housing efforts as the two-year anniversary of the Western Kentucky tornadoes approaches. The Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund has raised more than $52M to support recovery. Nearly $22M of the funds raised have been committed to constructing or repairing 300 homes. To date, 154 home-building projects are completed, under construction or approved to start construction in nine counties in Western Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear also thanked the various organizations involved in helping build houses for Eastern and Western Kentucky families, including Homes and Hope for Kentucky, Habitat for Humanity, the Mayfield-Graves Fuller Center for Housing, Fuller Center Disaster ReBuilders, the Hope Initiative, Mayfield Graves Long-Term Recovery Group, the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, Housing Development Alliance and Homes Inc., as well as the coalition of nonprofit builders, Housing Can’t Wait.

Winter Weather Week

The Governor signed a proclamation declaring December 2 through December 9 as 2023 Winter Weather Awareness Week to emphasize the importance of education about the risks of winter weather, further proving his administration’s dedication to the safety of Kentuckians. For more information and tips to prepare for the winter, visit ready.gov/winter-weather.

Shop Local

The Governor encouraged Kentuckians to shop local and support small businesses this Christmas season. The Kentucky Main Street program recently launched the Peppermint Trail, encouraging community support for small towns, local businesses and artisans. Learn more at heritage.ky.gov. The Kentucky Arts Council has also launched a one-stop-shop website featuring gift ideas based on Kentucky artists and businesses.

