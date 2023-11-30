Heartland Votes
Gov. Beshear to light state Christmas tree after 75th annual Frankfort Christmas Parade

The lighting will take place after the Frankfort Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 9. Following the parade, the First Family and Santa Claus will light the state Christmas trees on the South Lawn of the Capitol(WKYT)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear invited Kentuckians to join them on the South Lawn of the Capitol for the lighting of the state’s Christmas Tree.

The lighting will take place after the Frankfort Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 9. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. on High Street and will make its way up Capitol Avenue by police escort. The floats and vehicles will wrap behind the Capitol, where the Governor and First Lady will greet guests.

The outdoor parade viewing area is located on the South Lawn of the Capitol, behind the Capitol building and directly in front of the Capitol Annex. Following the parade, the First Family and Santa Claus will light the state Christmas tree. The event is expected to conclude between 8 and 8:30 p.m.

The First Lady will be collecting new, unwrapped stuffed animals and journals for ZeroV, the statewide coalition of domestic violence shelters. All donations will directly help domestic violence programs as they provide life-saving shelter and support services to Kentuckians who seek crisis intervention and support in rebuilding their lives after abuse.

Those wishing to take part in the festivities are encouraged to arrive by 6 p.m. on December 9, and should note that Capitol Avenue will close to traffic ahead of the parade, starting at 5:30 p.m.

There will be food trucks on site and beverages on sale in addition to necessities such as restrooms, space heaters, picnic tables and more.

The parade will be livestreamed on the Frankfort Plant Board’s Facebook and YouTube page and aired live locally in Frankfort on Channel 10.

