First Alert Thursday Morning

Rain moves in today....wet and windy tonight!
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 11/30
By Brian Alworth
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:19 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Wet weather is on the menu for today and especially tonight, but the remainder of the 7-day is looking mostly dry. In the short term, we’ll have increasing clouds today, with a few rain showers developing by mid-day and into the afternoon. Best chance of rain today will be over SE MO and S IL. Ky, Tn and the Bootheel look to stay mainly dry (with some sunshine) today. Rain will be the most widespread and heaviest overnight….and could get heavy at times. Gusty south winds are likely as well….there is a wind advisory for southern counties tonight. Rain should taper off to just isolated showers on Friday, with some sunshine possible especially in the afternoon.

The weekend continues to look seasonably cool and mainly dry, with just a slight chance of a shower Sunday night as a weak cold front moves through. As we get into next week we’ll get into a slightly cooler and drier northwest flow pattern, but temps next week are still looking to stay close to or even a bit above average.

