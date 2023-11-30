Heartland Votes
First Alert: Showers today with heavier rain, gusty winds tonight

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 11/30
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(KFVS) - A few rain showers will develop by mid-day and into the afternoon.

The best chances for rain today will be in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

The Bootheel, western Kentucky and northwest Tennessee look to stay mainly dry with some sunshine.

Afternoon highs will be pleasant in the low to mid 50s.

Rain becomes more widespread and the heaviest overnight.

Gusty south winds are likely as well.

A wind advisory is in effect for our southern counties tonight.

Rain should tapper off to just isolated showers on Friday, with some sunshine possible especially in the afternoon.

It will also be warmer with highs near 60 degrees.

The weekend continues to look seasonably cool and mainly dry, with just a slight chance of a shower Sunday night as a weak cold front moves through.

Heading into next week, we’ll have a slightly cooler and drier pattern.

Temps next week look to stay close to or even a bit above average.

