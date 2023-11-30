First Alert: More rain on the way

Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We saw mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers this afternoon, but more rain is on the way. For this evening clouds will remain with us, and rain will become likely. Rain will become widespread after midnight with locally heavy rain possible in a few areas. Most areas will receive around a half-inch of rain with a few areas receiving up to an inch. Temperatures will be mild for this time of the year with most areas only dropping into the middle 40s by morning. Winds will be quite gusty at times with many areas seeing winds up to 30 MPH.

Friday we will see a few isolated showers early but skies will remain mostly cloudy for much of the day. We will see southwesterly winds gusting up to 30 MPH at times. Highs will reach the lower 60s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.