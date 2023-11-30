Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

A coming geomagnetic storm means you may get a chance to see the northern lights

The northern lights may be more visible due to a strong geomagnetic storm heading towards the...
The northern lights may be more visible due to a strong geomagnetic storm heading towards the planet.(Unsplash)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you’ve ever wanted to see the northern lights, this may be your chance.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says a strong geomagnetic storm is heading towards Earth Friday.

Forecasters say it will increase the likelihood of being able to see the aurora borealis, or northern lights, for places as far south as Pennsylvania, Iowa and Oregon.

The space weather event could also create disruptions on the planet.

People may experience radio frequency blackouts, GPS problems or power irregularities.

This solar event occurs every 11 years and lasts about four months.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Cynthia Perry, 45, Frohna, was arrested and charged with felony domestic assault in the second...
Man dies from injuries; Cape Girardeau woman accused of running him over outside private club
Anthony Williams, 37, of Cairo, Ill., was arrested on charges of attempted murder, five counts...
Man facing attempted murder charge after shots fired outside Kentucky Oaks Mall
Following an investigation by the Scott City Police Department, a Scott County man is accused...
Scott County man facing multiple child molestation, sodomy charges
A section of Illinois Route 14 in Hamilton County was shutdown as state police investigated a...
2 killed, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Hamilton County

Latest News

Announced on Wednesday, November 30, Trevor Foley will serve as the acting director of the...
Gov. Parson names acting director of Mo. Dept. of Corrections
Venkutesh Sattaru, 35, Nikhil Penmatsa, 27, and Sravan Penumetcha, 23, are charged with...
Police: St. Charles County suspects lured cousin to U.S. on promise of education, trapped him in basement and subjected him to slave labor for a year
With temperatures plunging Tuesday night and the official start of winter right around the...
United Way of Southeast Missouri seeks community input on possible emergency homeless shelter
The Wickliffe to Cairo Bridge has been in the works for a new connection for nearly 10 years.
KYTC hosting 2 public meetings about U.S. 60 Connectivity Study
Crews successfully brought down the 92-year-old span of the old U.S. 60 Cumberland River...
Crews demolish old U.S. 60 Cumberland River ‘Smithland’ Bridge