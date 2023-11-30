Heartland Votes
Changes coming to new FAFSA application

New FAFSA Rules in December
(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - If you have a kid in college you know how difficult those financial aid papers can be to fill out.

While the FAFSA normally opens in October, due to new rules, applications will open in December, with some changes to make it more simpler for students and parents.

Palmyra High School Root-ED Post Secondary Advisor Kaitlin Hopke said previously, parents who owned a farm or business with less than 100 workers didn’t have to include that in their FAFSA filing. Now, they have to include their business an all manners of equipment, finances, debt, and other items related to it.

Hopke said the changes will also simplify how you input your tax information.

“There is a direct data exchange now, it’s replacing what used to be the IRS data retrieval tool and so that’s gonna pull all your information directly from the IRS into the FAFSA so parents should have to input way less of their information from their tax forms on there,” Hopke said.

She said they’ve also adjusted the FAFSA aid qualifications to help make aid more available to those who need it. It does depend on income and other factors. You can even skip certain questions depending on what’s entered. It’s also important to create a FAFSA ID and password if you don’t have one, as both parents and students need to make one and soon, as verification will take three days instead of it being same day. She said due to the late opening, students will see a delay in getting their FAFSA reports back when they finish filling it out.

Raven Sweeney, a sophomore for Quincy University, said neither she nor her parents had filled out a FAFSA application when they first applied to college. She said it took her three weeks, most of the problems stemming from the website crashing and other technical difficulties. She said while there was a help session at her high school, it didn’t help much.

“They really didn’t tell us what we needed for it, so yeah I needed my mom’s W2 form and then mine because I had a part time job but they told us this is what you might need, but they really didn’t tell us how to fill it out,” Sweeney said.

Sweeney said when she filled out the FAFSA again it took three days, but for students like herself it can still present a challenge and having help available makes the process easier. Sweeney said it’s important to make sure to fill it out and not forget.

