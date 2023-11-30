Case moves forward against Cape Girardeau woman accused of allowing illegal drug activity on her property

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The case against a Cape Girardeau woman accused of allowing illegal drug activity to happen on her property is moving forward.

According to online court records, Karen Schleyer appeared in court on Wednesday, November 30 and waived her right to a preliminary hearing. The judge then ordered the case to move to circuit court.

Schleyer is charged with keeping or maintaining a public nuisance after police say they discovered illegal drug activity happening at a building she owns on William Street.

In October, Schleyer told us she’d been using the former church building as a homeless shelter.

She’s is scheduled to be back in court on December 11.

