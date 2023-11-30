Heartland Votes
Cape Anime Con to be held March 9-10

Cape Anime Con will be held at the Drury Conference Center in Cape Girardeau on March 9 - 10,...
Cape Anime Con will be held at the Drury Conference Center in Cape Girardeau on March 9 - 10, 2024(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Tickets are on sale for the upcoming Cape Anime Con held in March 2024.

Held on March 9 - 10, 2024, Cape Anime Con will be held at the Drury Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. Events include a cosplay contest, gaming tournaments, and the Cape Idol-Fest concert.

Tickets are currently on presale until December 20. The Weekend Pass is $25 and the Gold Pass is $40. The Gold Pass includes a weekend pass, an exclusive convention t-shirt, and more. You can purchase the tickets on the Cape Events website.

The first celebrity guest to attend Cape Anime Con has been announced. Lex Lang will be at Cape Anime Con all weekend, signing autographs and taking pictures. Lex Lang is known for his voice acting roles in anime including Bleach and Naruto, as well as video games including Dr. Neo Cortex in the Crash Bandicoot franchise.

