Big Band Holiday Jukebox coming up at SEMO River Campus

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Big Band Holiday Jukebox will be Friday and Saturday night, December 1-2 in the Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus.

We talked with Jillian and Asa on Heartland Afternoon at 3, two of the students who will be in the holiday performance. They described it as a cabaret performance with a plot throughout.

The theme this year is “It’s a Wonderful Holiday Jukebox,” based on the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life.” They both said it was fun to be in it.

“I’ve never been a part of it before, this is my first time, so just being able to kind of cut loose and sing Christmas songs with a bunch of other fantastically talented singers and an amazing jazz band backing us up,” Asa said. “It’s really something else.”

“We’re just dancing and jamming out on stage,” Jillian added. “Just like a fun time for everyone, including us involved.”

They said they had a four-hour rehearsal Wednesday night and another four-hour rehearsal on Thursday night. They’ve been working on it since October.

Jillian is a musical theater major at Southeast Missouri State University and Asa is a vocal music education major. They said this show one of several productions they would not have had a chance to do outside of being at Southeast.

If you’re going to the show, they said you should know that you will be able to sing along with everything they’re going to do.

“It’s a fun, family time for anyone who really just wants to come out and listen to good, quality Christmas tunes,” Asa said.

It starts at 7:30 p.m. each night. Ticket prices for the Big Band Holiday Jukebox range from $22-25.

Ticket proceeds go to scholarships for people in the music department and students in the Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre & Dance.

