Beware of potential jewelry scams while holiday shopping

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Scammers go into overdrive around the holidays and jewelry is at the center of one of those scams, but some thieves in Sikeston tried out their tricks on the wrong people.

“We walked out of a gas station and immediately I see someone talking to Sam and he’s holding something gold in his hand out the window,” Paige McCormick said.

“I was coming out and a guy pulled up and had that ring, or opened the window and called me over,” Sam Thomas explained. “I went over and then he showed me the ring.”

What those scammers didn’t know is that they were not going to fool these two.

“So I was started as a master goldsmith and then eventually opened my own store and then now I own this store,” Thomas said.

Thomas is the owner of Sam’s Fine Jewelry in Sikeston. Paige McCormick is the chief operating officer.

“I was like, oh boy,” McCormick said. “I was just right away I started laughing I was like I know what this is.”

“He gave me the same old sob story that they give every time,” Thomas said.

Here’s how the scam works: scammers will say they are low on cash or left their wallet at home. In exchange for a little money, they’ll offer you jewelry.

McCormick and Thomas said they see the same type of ring used all the time. The scammer will say it’s worth $1,500 or $2,000, and they are willing to make the trade because they just need the cash now.

“It’s very easy to fall victim to this because they seem so genuine,” McCormick said. “This particular fella had a lady in his backseat who was pretending to be pregnant and in distress.”

Thomas said especially during the holidays they have people coming in with fake rings from this scam a lot.

“Weekly,” Thomas said.

McCormick said when people come in to Sam’s Fine Jewelry and find out one of these pieces of jewelry is fake, they almost always say they got scammed at a gas station.

“They can get in their car, back on the interstate, down the road, very hard to spot them and find them at that point,” McCormick said.

McCormick and Thomas didn’t fall victim.

“When you have been dealing with this for years and years, you get to know right away,” McCormick said.

“I knew what it was, exactly, when this guy said that I knew what was going on,” Thomas said. “So, I had a good time.”

McCormick said they want people to be aware this happens, because they see victims of this scam all the time.

“We see it a lot in the summer season and around the holiday season because it’s a time where people are eager to give, eager to help out,” McCormick said.

McCormick said the best thing you can do is pay attention to the vehicle the scammers are driving, what they look like and what direction they head on the interstate so you can report it to law enforcement.

